Honey Spice Cookies

A superb little cookie from my childhood. Crisp on the outside and chewy on the inside.

Makes 30 cookies

2 1/4 cup (560 ml) unbleached all-purpose flour

1 1/2 tsp (7 ml) baking soda

1/2 tsp (2 ml) kosher salt

1 tsp (5 ml) ground ginger

1/2 tsp (2 ml) ground cinnamon

1/4 tsp (1 ml) ground cloves

3/4 cup (185 ml) all-vegetable shortening, not butter

1 cup (250 ml) brown sugar

1 egg

1/4 cup (60 ml) liquid (not creamed) honey

Preheat oven to 350°F (180°C). Line two cookie sheets with parchment paper.

Scoop the flour gently into measuring cups. Level the top with the flat edge of a knife. Transfer the flour to a medium bowl and add the baking soda, salt, ginger, cinnamon and cloves. Stir to combine. Set aside.

In a large stand mixed, cream the shortening with the brown sugar, until light. Add the egg and beat well. Add the honey. Mix to combine.

Add the dry ingredients all at once and mix well. Chill dough for 1 hour, if desired.

Roll dough in to small balls about 1-inch (2.5 cm) in diameter. Dip top half in water and then dip in white sugar. Set on the cookie sheet sugar side up.

Bake for about 11-12 minutes, until cookies are golden and slightly soft. Let cool for about 10 minutes and then remove to a cooling rack.