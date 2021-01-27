This fabulous soup captures the flavour of our favorite forest find. The trick is to be patient and cook the mushrooms until all their water has been cooked off. If you have access to local wild mushrooms, try using a selection of chanterelle, morel and matusake mushrooms for all or some of the mushrooms in this recipe. Enjoy this soup as a creative starter to a dinner party.

Serves 2-4 depending on the serving size

2 tbsp (30 ml) butter

3 ½ oz (100 g) fresh shiitake mushrooms, stems removed and sliced

3 ½ oz (100 g) fresh oyster mushrooms, sliced

7 oz (200 g) fresh cremini (brown) mushrooms, or button mushrooms, sliced

2 shallots, peeled and diced (about 2 tbsp (30ml))

½ cup (125 ml) diced onion

1 clove garlic, minced

½ tsp (2 ml) kosher salt

2 cups (500 ml) full-flavoured chicken stock

¼ tsp (1 ml) dried thyme leaves

½ cup (125 ml) cream (35% or half and half), optional

¼ cup (60 ml) chicken stock or water, if required

½ cup (125 ml) milk, for frothing

1 tbsp (15 ml) mushroom dust* for garnish

In a saucepan over medium-low heat, melt the butter. Add the shiitake, oyster and cremini mushrooms along with the shallots, onion, garlic and salt. Stir to combine and cover. Let the mixture sweat for 10 minutes, stirring occasionally. Remove the lid and let the mixture slowly cook until all the liquid has been absorbed, about 10 minutes.

Add the chicken stock and the thyme. Stir and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat and simmer, uncovered, for 5 minutes.

Transfer the mixture to a blender or food processor and process until smooth. Return the soup to the pot and add the cream and additional stock or water, if necessary. The soup should have body and not be thin. Taste and adjust the seasonings. Reheat but do not boil.

Meanwhile, in a small saucepan over medium heat, heat the milk to almost the boiling point, whisking constantly and vigorously to create foam.

Ladle the soup into cappuccino cups, filling about 7/8th full. Pour over about 1 tbsp (15 ml) of the warm milk and gently spoon over the foam. Garnish with a pinch of mushroom dust.

* To make mushroom dust, place about 1 oz dried mushrooms in a blender. Process to a powder.