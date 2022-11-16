Pan-Fried Chicken

A simple yet flavourful family-style dish that goes great with mashed potatoes, cooked carrots, and a green veg.

Serves 3-6

3 boneless skinless chicken breasts

¾ cup breadcrumbs

1 ½ tsp powdered savoury

1 tsp onion powder

1 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp paprika

1 tsp oregano

1 tsp thyme leaves

1 tsp salt

½ tsp pepper

½ cup mayonnaise

2 tbsp vinegar

In a medium bowl, combine the breadcrumbs, herbs and spices, salt and pepper. Set aside.

In a medium bowl, whisk together the mayonnaise and vinegar. Set aside.

With your knife blade horizontal to the cutting board, cut the chicken breasts in half. Coat the chicken well in the mayonnaise/vinegar mixture, then dip each breast, one at a time, into the seasoned breadcrumbs. Set each breast, in a single layer, on a plate or cookie sheet.

Heat a skillet over medium heat. Add several tbsp of oil. Lay the chicken pieces in the pan and fry until cooked through, about 5 minutes per side. Cook in batches so as not to crowd the pan with too many chicken breasts.