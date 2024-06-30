Here's what's happening in Regina on Canada Day

Canada Day is on Monday, and here’s what’s happening in the Queen City and some things to keep in mind.

Wascana Park

Celebrations in Wascana Park will begin with a free pancake breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.

There will be a Regina Public Library (RPL) family fun zone, including local performances on the RPL family stage from 10 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

The family fun zone will also host police cars, fire trucks, face painting, and other entertainment for families to enjoy, all taking place in front of the legislative building.

There will be an Apex Adventure Zone from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Main stage entertainment begins at noon, leading up to the headliner, 54-40, at 8:30 p.m.

The Wascana Park event also features food trucks, vendors, and a Strongman competition. Plus, a Riderville area and beer gardens.

Fireworks kick off at 10:30 p.m.

Road closures and police tips

The Regina Police Service (RPS) says it’s stepping up traffic enforcement around Wascana Park in advance of the fireworks, and some roads will be closed.

Albert Street between College Avenue and Regina Avenue will be closed starting at 9 p.m.

RPS reminds drivers not to park illegally or stop in the road to watch the fireworks.

People can expect increased traffic and pedestrians around the park, and should plan their route, leave early, and be patient.

RPS advises people to park only in designated spots, lock their door, and remove valuables. People are also asked not to smoke, dispose of trash properly, and drink alcohol only in the designated beer garden.

If you lose or find a child, RPS advises people to go to the Lost Children’s tent near the main stage area.

RPS also advises people to be mindful of other events happening in the area.

Canada Day Fun Run and Walk

A three kilometre and five-kilometre fun run and walk is also taking place in Wascana Park on Monday, beginning at 9 a.m.

Both races will start and finish between Wascana Lake and the Queen City Elizabeth II Flower Gardens on Walter Scott Way.

Government House

The Government House will be hosting a Canada Day celebration from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Festivities will include a main stage with local performances, face painting, a bouncy castle, and other entertainment for people to enjoy.

Emmanuel Villa flag raising

Emmanuel Villa Personal Care home will be holding a flag raising ceremony to help their residents celebrate Canada Day.

There will be a cake cutting ceremony and activities for the residents.

Buffalo Meadows Pool Park

A Tatanga Day event, which celebrates Indigenous culture and community, will be held at Buffalo Meadows Pool Park from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

There will be a showcase of Indigenous music, dance, art, and storytelling.

City services

All RPL locations are closed on Canada Day and open on Tuesday.

Civic offices are closed on Canada Day. The landfill opens from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and the leaf and yard waste depot will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Waste collection will be picked up as per schedules.

Regina Transit will follow the Sunday routes and schedules, but the Information Centre and RIDELine will be closed.

Paratransit services will operate on the holiday schedule from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The Northwest Leisure Centre will be closed for maintenance until July 2, the Sandra Schmirler Leisure Centre is open from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., the Fieldhouse and Lawson Aquatic Centre opens from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and outdoor pools will be open.

For individual pool schedules, visit the City of Regina’s website.

Parking meters will not be in effect.

The gates to Riverside Memorial Park and Regina Cemeteries will open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. but the office will be closed.