Canada Day marked by thunderstorms, suspected tornadoes in eastern Sask.

It was an eventful Canada Day in southern Saskatchewan. In addition to celebrations and fireworks, severe weather provided a dangerous spectacle for those living in the Yorkton/Melville area.

Stormchasers and residents alike took to social media to document the storms.

The area surrounding Yorkton and Melville was seemingly the region with the highest activity, as several suspected tornadoes were witnessed.

Late Monday afternoon saw much of southern Saskatchewan covered in severe thunderstorm watches – extending from Moose Jaw to the province’s southeast corner.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) forecasted the possibility of 90km/h wind gusts and two to four centimetre hail in addition to heavy rains.

By 7:14 p.m., all tornado warnings had ended across the province, according to The Weather Network.

Both ECCC and The Northern Tornado Project have not yet confirmed if any tornadoes touched down on July 1.