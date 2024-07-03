Father/son duo from Saskatoon want to represent Indigenous community on Amazing Race Canada

A father and son team from Saskatoon are hoping to win the top prize on the Amazing Race Canada, while also representing their Indigenous community on a national stage.

Michael Linklater, 41, and his son, Amari Linklater, 19, are members of Thunderchild First Nation but call Saskatoon home. They are taking part in the 10th season of the Amazing Race, which just aired its first episode on Tuesday.

“One of the things that our people do is we tend to get behind one another, and representation matters,” Michael said. “So the fact that we’re on the show not only representing Indigenous people but representing Indigenous fatherhood is something important to me.”

The pair bond over their shared love for basketball. Michael is a champion with Team Canada, Team Saskatoon, and the Saskatchewan Rattlers. Amari plays college basketball and represented Saskatchewan at the North American Indigenous Games.

The Amazing Race gives them a chance to take their competitive nature to another level.

“Watching him grow up as professional, it inspired me a little bit to take after him. And I mean, since a young age, we've been playing against each other, playing with each other, and yeah, it's just something we've loved doing together,” Amari explained.

The duo are the third team from Saskatchewan and the first team from Saskatoon competing.

The Amazing Race Canada airs on CTV on Tuesdays at 8 p.m.