Canada-wide warrant issued for Regina homicide suspect

Regina police have identified 29-year-old Skylar Ochuschayoo as a suspect in the city’s third homicide of the year.

Ochuschayoo faces the charges of first degree murder, being unlawfully at large and possessing a firearm/ammunition contrary to a prohibition order.

Officers were dispatched to the 1900 block of McIntyre Street just after 10:15 p.m. on June 29.

Police and paramedics discovered a 25-year-old man suffering from apparent gunshots wounds. Despite lifesaving efforts by police and EMS, the victim was declared dead at the scene.

His identity has not been revealed by police.

As a result of the investigation, a Canada-wide warrant has been issued for Ochuschayoo.

Anyone who sees the suspect or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact Regina police or Crime Stoppers.