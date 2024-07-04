Sask. files injunction in light of federal carbon tax dispute

The Government of Saskatchewan has filed an injunction in light of the federal government sending the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) after the province’s bank account, Premier Scott Moe said on Thursday.

“It’s unfair and unconstitutional,” Moe’s post on X read.

This comes after the province decided against collecting the carbon levy on electric heat in October of last year. This was in response to the federal government instituting a three-year exemption on home heating oil, primarily used in Atlantic Canada.

In a video on Thursday, Minister of Justice and Attorney General for Saskatchewan, Bronwyn Eyre, responded to the federal government.

“The reason they're doing this is because we are providing Saskatchewan residents with the exact same carbon tax exemption as Trudeau is giving other Canadians,” she said.

“Other parts of Canada get tax relief, but we get our bank account garnished for providing that same tax relief.”

Eyre referred to section 126 of Canada’s Constitution which does not allow the federal government to take money from a province’s bank account.

“So today, the province of Saskatchewan has filed an injunction to try and stop this unfair and unconstitutional cash grab by the Trudeau government,” Eyre said. “This is about fairness and the fair application of the law.”

An injunction is a court order to protect a person’s rights and is intended to get the other party to stop a specific act.

Since deciding against collecting carbon levy, the province has faced backlash from the federal government.

- More details to come…