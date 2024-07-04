Construction projects progress in Regina, traffic closures expected

Those in Regina can expect traffic closures over the next several weeks as the City of Regina makes progress on two major construction projects.

As part of the water expansion project, the Ring Road eastbound cloverleaf on-ramp at Albert Street North will be closed for about seven weeks beginning on July 8 to install a water main.

The project will enable the city to continue meeting the water pressure and storage needs while supporting growth, according to a release from the City of Regina. Additional trees will be planted and lights along portions of Ring Road will also be updated as part of the project.

As part of the Dewdney Avenue Corridor Revitalization Project, traffic accommodations along Dewdney Avenue will be required for four to six weeks, according to the city.

The next step of the project will allow for wastewater and stormwater infrastructure installation.

This project is meant to create a vibrant community by replacing aging underground infrastructure, a new road surface, widened sidewalks, improved lighting, multi-purpose outdoor spaces, a tree canopy, and landscaping.

Up-to-date traffic restrictions and updates on the projects can be found on the City of Regina’s website.