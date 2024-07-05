Community keeps hope alive on 20th anniversary of disappearance of Tamra Keepness

It has been 20 years since the disappearance of Tamra Keepness but the community continues to keep hope alive.

An annual barbeque will be held on Friday afternoon in the area where Keepness was last seen, with community members, police, and family taking part.

Keepness, who was five years old at the time of her disappearance, was last seen at her home in the 1800 block of Ottawa Street around 11 p.m. on July 5, 2004. She was reported missing on July 6, 2004.

Over the last 20 years, the Regina Police Service has conducted hundreds of interviews and followed up on hundreds of leads and tips.

Her case was highlighted in a documentary television show, Never Seen Again, which aired in 2022.

Two episodes were dedicated to the case, which had interviews with Tamra’s mother, Lorena Keepness, as well as her siblings, investigators, and people involved in the case from the beginning.

Police offered a $50,000 reward in 2023 for any information leading to Tamra, who would now be 25 years old.

