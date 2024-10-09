RCMP searching for 2 suspects after armed robbery near Whitewood, Sask.

Saskatchewan RCMP say a larger police presence in Whitewood is related to a report of robbery with a firearm.

No injuries have been reported in relation to the robbery.

In a news release issued Wednesday night, RCMP said police were searching for two suspects that may be armed and dangerous.

The suspects were last seen driving down the old Highway 1 east of Whitewood and were now believed to be on foot.

One suspect is described as a man who may have been wearing a green shirt. A description was not available for the second suspect, but both were described as having a slim build.

“We are asking the public to report any suspicious activity or people in the Whitewood area to police. Please ensure your vehicle and house doors are locked. Report any suspicious activity to police immediately,” RCMP said.

Police say area residents can expect to see an increased police presence in the area as the investigation continues.

“We will provide an update when we have more information available. If an imminent risk to public safety is identified, we will notify the public,” the release said.

Whitewood is located approximately 175 kilometres east of Regina, along the Trans-Canada Highway.