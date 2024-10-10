Regina teen facing 13 charges after armed robbery

A 16-year-old is facing over a dozen charges following an armed robbery in Regina’s North Central neighbourhood.

On Wednesday, Oct. 9 at around 11 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of Argyle Street after a firearms offence was reported.

Regina police say two people were approached by a man who allegedly demanded money and threatened to shoot them. The man revealed a gun and left the scene.

A suspect matching the description from the scene was found by police in the area of 5th Avenue and Argyle Street. When officers told the suspect he was under arrest, he fled between houses.

Regina police say a pursuit on foot followed – which ended on the 1000 block of Argyle Street.

A loaded sawed-off shotgun was seized during the incident.

A 16-year-old, who cannot be identified due to the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, faces a total of 13 charges.

They include two counts of robbery with a restricted or prohibited firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a prohibited firearm with ammunition, four counts of possession of ammunition contrary to a prohibition order, careless storage of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, resisting arrest, failing to comply with the conditions of a release order and failing to comply.

The accused made his first appearance on his charges in provincial Youth Court Thursday morning.