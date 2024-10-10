'Three years in the making': Regina city council approves preliminary funding plan for Lawson Aquatic Centre replacement
At the final meeting of this iteration of Regina City Council, the plan of how to pay for a new indoor aquatic facility (IAF) was approved.
Three scenarios were presented to councillors on how administration feels costs could be distributed.
Council approved a scenario which includes some debt funding and a one-time mill rate increase of 1.9 per cent divided up to .4 per cent increases over five years.
“If it had happened eight years ago, it would have been less expensive,” Mayor Sandra Masters told reporters following Wednesday’s meeting.
The project aims to build a new pool in the place of the current Lawson Aquatic Centre.
Total costs of the project exceed $245 million, over $80 million more than when plans were approved by council in March of 2023.
Approved funding of over $100 million in federal, provincial and municipal dollars is tied to the build.
Replacing the Lawson facility was apart of Masters’ 2020 mayoral campaign.
“It’s three years in the making,” she said. “Between convincing all levels of government has allowed us to save money.”
“And just delivering on a promise from 2009. It’s a very old promise,” Masters added.
Administration says they will continue to search for more funding sources, including private investment.
Adding for every $1 million in annual sponsorship, the dedicated mill rate increase to pay for the new facility can be reduced by 0.33 per cent.
Final details surrounding debt funding and potential mil rate increases will be cemented at future budget deliberations by the new council after Regina’s civic election on Nov. 13, 2024.
More to come…
