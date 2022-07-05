'Poured our life into this investigation': Regina police, community members mark 18 years since Tamra Keepness' disappearance
'Poured our life into this investigation': Regina police, community members mark 18 years since Tamra Keepness' disappearance
For the past 18 years, community members have gathered on the anniversary of Tamra Keepness' disappearance to keep her memory alive.
Tamra was five years-old when she was reported missing from her home on Ottawa Street on July 6, 2004. The Regina Police Service (RPS) reported she was last seen on July 5.
Regina Police Service Deputy Chief Dean Rae said he remembers the day the young girl was reported missing.
“Pretty much the whole organization was tasked with doing some work in regards to the investigation,” Rae said.
“We were very busy for the first number of months tracking down many, many different types of tips and investigative information that was passed on to us.”
He said police received hundreds of thousands of tips within the year following her disappearance.
Although they’ve slowed, Rae said tips continue to come in about Tamra’s potential whereabouts.
“[This year] we had a tip that led us down into the States,” Rae said.
“We’re always hoping that we’re going to get that one piece of information that’s going to give us some lead where we can follow up and hopefully locate Tamra.”
Rae said the police service has a strong connection with Tamra’s family and they’re updated regularly about any potential leads that are received.
Erica Beaudin, the executive director of Regina/Treaty Status Indian Services (RTSIS), has been closely connected with Tamra’s family since she went missing.
Speaking on behalf of the family, Beaudin said the anniversary of her disappearance serves as a day to remember Tamra, as well as the issue of missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and two-spirited people.
An annual barbecue is held at Regina’s Pepsi Park on the day of Tamra’s disappearance, and Beaudin said it helps remind the family they are not alone.
“There are other people who miss her, who wonder where she is, who support them as a family in bringing her home,” Beaudin said.
However Beaudin said the family feels re-traumatized every time a social media post or message about Tamra comes through, or they are approached about her disappearance.
“All of us, as citizens and as people who know and love this little girl that we have not met, we feel as though we are part of her family. We feel as though we have that connection with her. But the reality is that they are her family,” Beaudin said.
“We continue to ask any person who has any tips, any leads, to please contact the police service as opposed to the family or [RTSIS] or the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations.”
Deputy Chief Rae said this case holds a special place with him, the rest of the police service and the community as a whole because it’s something everyone can relate to.
“It’s a little girl. It tugged at our heart strings,” Rae said.
“We poured our life into this investigation to try to find out where Tamra went. I would say we all can relate to it. I can remember exactly where I was when I heard about it and I would think many people could.”
A $50,000 reward is in place for anyone who can help solve this case, which remains open. Anyone with information is asked to contact Regina police or Crime Stoppers.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Two young ER doctors quit Montreal jobs, blaming Quebec's broken health-care system and Bill 96
Two young emergency room doctors, raised and trained in Montreal, are leaving their jobs after only two years to move back to Toronto – and they say the Quebec health-care model and Bill 96 are to blame.
Tamara Lich breached conditions by appearing with fellow convoy leader: Crown
The Crown is seeking to revoke bail for Tamara Lich, a leader of the 'Freedom Convoy,' after she appeared alongside a fellow organizer in an alleged breach of her conditions.
Gunman fired 70 plus rounds at July 4 parade, 7 dead: police
The gunman who attacked an Independence Day parade in suburban Chicago fired more than 70 rounds with an AR-15-style gun that killed at least seven people, then evaded initial capture by dressing as a woman and blending into the fleeing crowd, police said Tuesday.
Bank of Canada's rapid rate hikes likely to cause a recession, study finds
The Bank of Canada's strategy of rapidly increasing its key interest rate in an effort to tackle skyrocketing inflation will likely trigger a recession, says a new study released Tuesday from the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives.
Assembly National Chief Archibald brings corruption claims to annual gathering
Thousands of delegates gathered for the annual Assembly of First Nations meeting Tuesday to talk about the Pope's visit, Indigenous rights, housing and other priorities, but those issues were upstaged by claims of corruption and infighting over the leadership of National Chief RoseAnne Archibald.
Canada is the first country to ratify Finland and Sweden's accession to join NATO
Canada became the first country to ratify Finland and Sweden's accession protocols to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Tuesday.
Grab a seat: Passport lineups prompt Canada to urgently procure hundreds of chairs
As passport processing delays and long lineups persist at Service Canada offices, the federal government is looking to buy 801 chairs for people standing in line by the end of this week.
What we know about the Highland Park shooting suspect
Hours after gunfire interrupted the Highland Park, Illinois, July Fourth parade, killing six people and wounding dozens more, police apprehended the man they believe was responsible.
Cancelled flights have northern Ont. hospital risking ER closure
With doctor shortages causing emergency rooms around the country to shut down, a northern Ontario hospital is scrambling to stave off the same fate.
Saskatoon
-
Video shows moose roaming in Saskatoon
Saskatoon police were dealing with a moose roaming the city Tuesday morning.
-
Saskatoon's new parking app 'every city councillor's nightmare,' Davies says
Ward 4 Coun. Troy Davies doesn't pull punches when it comes to describing the rollout of Saskatoon's new parking app.
-
Fatal crash near Martensville claims 21-year-old man's life
RCMP are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash about five kilometres north of Martensville on Highway 12.
Winnipeg
-
'Please break the silence': Family of Winnipeg man missing since January 2021 pleads for information
It has been a year and a half since a 33-year-old man disappeared in Winnipeg. Police now believe he was a victim of foul play and say someone out there knows something.
-
Manitobans to receive quarterly installments of Climate Action Incentive payment
Manitobans will soon receive their first quarterly Climate Action Incentive (CAI) payments.
-
Serious assault in Grand Marais business leads to charges against four people: RCMP
Four people have been charged after police say a serious assault happened at a business in Grand Marais, Man.
Calgary
-
Sundre man found dead at McDonald's, coworker charged with first-degree murder
A 27-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection to the death of his co-worker at a McDonald's in Sundre, Alta.
-
Man, woman released from custody following Falconridge shooting death
Calgary police say a man and woman taken into custody on Monday following a fatal shooting in Falconridge have been released.
-
Alberta announces 9 additional ambulances for Calgary, Edmonton
The province is hoping the addition of nine more ambulances will help ease the strain on Alberta's health-care system.
Edmonton
-
Tornado warning for area near Coronation, Alta.
At 3:30 p.m., a tornado warning is in effect for areas between Coronation and Czar, Alta.
-
Motorcyclist seriously injured in south Edmonton crash: police
Edmonton police responded to a serious crash involving a motorcycle in south Edmonton Tuesday afternoon.
-
Alberta to intervene in proceedings on Rogers-Shaw deal
The attorney general of Alberta will intervene in competition tribunal proceedings regarding the $26-billion merger between Rogers Communications Inc. and Shaw Communications Inc., according to a notice filed Monday.
Toronto
-
'It's not America': Fox Sports host roasted for comments about Toronto
A U.S. basketball commentator has found himself in the hot seat over comments he made about Toronto and its relationship with Black athletes amid rumours one of the best in the game could be headed north of the border.
-
This is how long Air Canada says travellers now need between connecting flights
As flight delays and lost luggage bring chaos to summer travel plans, Air Canada is advising travellers on how much time they should leave between connecting flights.
-
These Ontario cities and towns are now paying people to visit
A few Ontario cities and towns are now offering to pay tourists to encourage them to stay overnight this summer.
Ottawa
-
Six residents of Ottawa died of COVID-19 last week
Ottawa Public Health is reporting six new COVID-19 deaths in the city in the last week, bringing the city’s death toll from the pandemic to 825 residents.
-
Ottawa police investigating shooting with injuries in south end
Ottawa police are investigating a shooting in the Ellwood area in the south end.
-
Tamara Lich breached conditions by appearing with fellow convoy leader: Crown
The Crown is seeking to revoke bail for Tamara Lich, a leader of the 'Freedom Convoy,' after she appeared alongside a fellow organizer in an alleged breach of her conditions.
Vancouver
-
'A sharp pain we're still processing': Chief's update on officers injured in Saanich, B.C., bank shootout
One week after a failed bank robbery in Greater Victoria that left two suspects dead and six officers injured, the chief of the Saanich police told reporters supports were being made available to all officers as three recover in hospital.
-
Bear sighting on grounds of Surrey, B.C., school during summer classes
Conservation officers have been notified after a bear was spotted on the grounds of a Surrey, B.C., high school Tuesday.
-
Motorcyclist struck, killed by tire on Highway 1 near Revelstoke
A motorcyclist is dead after being struck by a tire that "detached" from a trailer along Highway 1 in B.C., according to police.
Montreal
-
Two young ER doctors quit Montreal jobs, blaming Quebec's broken health-care system and Bill 96
Two young emergency room doctors, raised and trained in Montreal, are leaving their jobs after only two years to move back to Toronto – and they say the Quebec health-care model and Bill 96 are to blame.
-
COVID-19 outbreaks lead to temporary closure of at least 3 Quebec sleepaway camps
At least three sleepaway camps in Quebec have temporarily shut down because of COVID-19 outbreaks, according to the province's camps association (ACQ).
-
Government report finds dignity of several student athletes was 'compromised' at Montreal high school
A government investigation into alleged sexual assaults at a Montreal high school has found that 'the dignity of several athletes was compromised' related to a girls' basketball program.
Vancouver Island
-
Cyclist rushed to hospital after being struck by truck in downtown Victoria
A webcam captured the horrifying moment a cyclist was struck in downtown Victoria on Tuesday.
-
3 police remain in hospital, 1 in ICU, following Saanich bank shooting
Two Saanich, B.C., police officers remain in hospital Tuesday, including one in intensive care, a week after six officers were injured and two suspects were killed in a brazen bank robbery and gunfight near Victoria.
-
Comox Valley man facing multiple charges in 4-month guns, drugs investigation
A 45-year-old Comox Valley man is in custody and facing multiple charges after police seized guns, drugs and cash as part of a four-month investigation.
Atlantic
-
Woman, teen, one-year-old die in East Port Hebert, N.S., crash
A woman, a teenager and a one-year-old girl have died following a crash in East Port Hebert, N.S., on Monday.
-
Halifax closing Meagher Park, unhoused people to be moved
A park in west end Halifax that became the site of an encampment last fall is closing to the public and removing unhoused inhabitants in the process.
-
Entangled North Atlantic right whale spotted in Gulf of St. Lawrence
Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) says an entangled North Atlantic right whale has been spotted in the Gulf of St. Lawrence between Miscou Island, N.B., and the Magdalen Islands.
Northern Ontario
-
Cancelled flights have northern Ont. hospital risking ER closure
With doctor shortages causing emergency rooms around the country to shut down, a northern Ontario hospital is scrambling to stave off the same fate.
-
Jane Goodall to attend planting of 10 millionth tree in Sudbury
Renowned anthropologist Dr. Jane Goodall will be in Greater Sudbury on Thursday to mark a major milestone in the city's regreening efforts.
-
Tall ship anchoring in the Sault later this month
The tall ship Nao Trinidad will anchor at the Roberta Bondar Park waterfront July 28-31.
Kitchener
-
Series of serious crashes in southwestern Ontario leads to plea from provincial police
A string of serious collisions over the last few days has Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) sending a heightened warning to drivers to not let their guards down during the summer months.
-
Offload delays see ambulances line up in front of Guelph hospital
There were no ambulances available to respond to emergencies in Guelph for a short period on Monday, as paramedics waited outside the hospital to offload patients.
-
Kitchener teen becomes lone Canadian finalist in duct tape prom dress contest
A recent graduate from Kitchener Collegiate Institute has spent 157 hours creating a prom dress made entirely of duct tape.