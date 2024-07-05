REGINA
Regina

    • Sask. construction company fined $25,000 for serious injury of worker

    A file photo of a workplace. (CTV) A file photo of a workplace. (CTV)
    Share

    A Saskatchewan construction company has been fined $25,000 for an incident in 2022 that seriously injured a worker.

    Builder Brothers Construction Inc. pleaded guilty in Rosthern Provincial Court in on June 12, 2024 to one violation of the Occupational Health and Safety Regulations.

    On July 25, 2022, a worker was seriously injured when they fell to the ground after removing slings from a set of trusses.

    The construction company was fined for failing to “ensure that workers use a fall protection system at a temporary or permanent work area if a worker may fall three metres or more.”

    Three other charges were withdrawn.

    The court imposed a fine of $17,857.14 with a surcharge of $7,142.68.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Saskatoon

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News