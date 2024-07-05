Sask. construction company fined $25,000 for serious injury of worker

A Saskatchewan construction company has been fined $25,000 for an incident in 2022 that seriously injured a worker.

Builder Brothers Construction Inc. pleaded guilty in Rosthern Provincial Court in on June 12, 2024 to one violation of the Occupational Health and Safety Regulations.

On July 25, 2022, a worker was seriously injured when they fell to the ground after removing slings from a set of trusses.

The construction company was fined for failing to “ensure that workers use a fall protection system at a temporary or permanent work area if a worker may fall three metres or more.”

Three other charges were withdrawn.

The court imposed a fine of $17,857.14 with a surcharge of $7,142.68.