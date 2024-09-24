Sask.'s two major parties trade ideas on how to improve health care

Health care is shaping up to be a major issue for this fall’s provincial election in Saskatchewan and on Monday both the Sask. Party and NDP announced plans on how they will work to improve the sector if elected this fall.

The Saskatchewan government packed a teaching theatre at SaskPolytech with hundreds of nurses and paramedics in training. It was showcasing ongoing efforts to train and recruit health care workers. Saskatchewan is where many of these future paramedics hope to work.

"We're super hopeful at least so not sure about the confident part but we’re getting there but with more seats and more students, that's super exciting too because it's always good to have more people out there," future paramedic Amy Pippin said.

The province says it has trained or hired 1400 nursing graduates since 2022 and recruited another 400 nurses from the Phillippines.

The government feels it's on track with efforts to address healthcare staffing issues.

"We've talked to frontline health care providers trying to find out how do we make the healthcare system better. We're so grateful for the staff that we have in the healthcare system but we know that there is growing demand," Health Minister Everett Hindley said.

At a separate event, the provincial NDP opposition, backed by current health care workers, outlined frontline health care issues."

"Incredibly tough to work there. We have no support from management." "It would be nice to see more pay but also more staff." "I'm not telling my nephews and nieces to pursue healthcare in the province and that's more because of working conditions," several health care workers said.

The NDP pledged an additional $1.1 billion for front line healthcare if elected government.

"We'll invest $1.1 billion in critical frontline services' implementing an aggressive strategy to keep doctors and nurses and healthcare professionals working in Saskatchewan," NDP leader Carla Beck said.

Both parties agree that there are staffing issues. The government feels it is recruiting workers as quickly as possible, while the NDP feel greater focus is needed on retention.