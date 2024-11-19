Sask. experiences first snowfall of the winter season, conditions affecting travellers

Since Monday night, snow has been falling in Saskatchewan in many areas throughout the province.

This has caused chaos both on the roads for drivers and those passengers travelling by air.

"It's quite a potent one. It actually came from the United States, almost directly south to north. That brought a lot of moisture and actually a lot of warm air to the southern prairies,” said Danielle Desjardins, a warning preparedness meteorologist with Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC).

Some areas saw anywhere from 5 centimetres upwards of 30 centimetres of snow.

One passenger bound for Toronto Tuesday morning said he spent four hours sitting in the plane on the tarmac before being told to exit the plane.

"We backed away from the gate, maybe only 100 yards and they de-iced the plane twice but then couldn't get the motors going, so they just continuously had little issues,” said Ron Holloway, an Air Canada passenger.

The Regina Airport Authority recommends any passenger with departing flights out of YQR arrive at least three hours if they are travelling domestically when bad weather persists.

"We've had a number of flights depart, be it not necessarily on time, and we've had a couple of flights have substantial delays,” said James Bogusz, president and CEO of the Regina Airport Authority.

Drivers on the road are advised to check the Highway Hotline for any updates if travelling on major roadways.

"You should be checking the Highway Hotline throughout your day because of course as everybody knows in Saskatchewan, weather can change on a dime. It's good to check before you head out,” said Dan Palmer with the Saskatchewan Ministry of Highways.

According to an update from the Saskatchewan RCMP on Tuesday afternoon, over 40 collisions were reported between 7 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.

ECCC said the snow is expected to taper off Wednesday morning, but temperatures will remain cooler than normal.