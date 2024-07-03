REGINA
Regina

    • Three teens charged in Regina bear spray incident

    A Regina police cruiser can be seen in this file photo. (HayatullahAmanat/CTV News) A Regina police cruiser can be seen in this file photo. (HayatullahAmanat/CTV News)
    Share

    Three teens have been charged following a bear spray incident on Tuesday morning.

    Officers were called to the 1700 block of Elphinstone Street for the report of a weapons offense in progress, according to a release from the Regina Police Service (RPS).

    According to police, a group of youths bear sprayed and assaulted two people outside of a bus stop then fled. The victims were treated and were able to give descriptions of the suspects.

    The suspects matching the descriptions were spotted walking southbound on Elphinstone Street shortly after the incident and were arrested.

    A 13-year-old is charged with assault with a weapon, a second 13-year-old is charged with assault with a weapon and two counts of failure to comply, and a 14-year-old is charged with assault with a weapon, failure to comply, and possession of a wildlife control product in urban space.

    All three teens made their first appearance in Provincial Youth Court on Tuesday afternoon.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Saskatoon

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News