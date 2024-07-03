Three teens charged in Regina bear spray incident

Three teens have been charged following a bear spray incident on Tuesday morning.

Officers were called to the 1700 block of Elphinstone Street for the report of a weapons offense in progress, according to a release from the Regina Police Service (RPS).

According to police, a group of youths bear sprayed and assaulted two people outside of a bus stop then fled. The victims were treated and were able to give descriptions of the suspects.

The suspects matching the descriptions were spotted walking southbound on Elphinstone Street shortly after the incident and were arrested.

A 13-year-old is charged with assault with a weapon, a second 13-year-old is charged with assault with a weapon and two counts of failure to comply, and a 14-year-old is charged with assault with a weapon, failure to comply, and possession of a wildlife control product in urban space.

All three teens made their first appearance in Provincial Youth Court on Tuesday afternoon.