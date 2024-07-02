Weekend death investigation upgraded to homicide, Regina police reveal

The Regina Police Service (RPS) has revealed that an investigation into a death over the weekend is now being considered a homicide.

The death marks Regina’s third homicide of 2024.

Officers and EMS were dispatched to the 1900 block of McIntyre Street on the night of June 29.

It was reported that a man had sustained gunshot wounds shortly after 10:15 p.m.

Despite attempts at life-saving measures by police and paramedics, the victim was declared dead at the scene.

The victim’s next of kin have been notified. He has been identified as a 25-year-old Regina man, whose name will not be released at this time.

Police secured the immediate area, requesting the assistance of RPS Major Crimes, Forensic Identification as well as the Coroner’s Service.

The investigation into the homicide continues. Police are asking anyone with information on the shooting to contact RPS or Crime Stoppers.