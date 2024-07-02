REGINA
Regina

    • Weekend death investigation upgraded to homicide, Regina police reveal

    Share

    The Regina Police Service (RPS) has revealed that an investigation into a death over the weekend is now being considered a homicide.

    The death marks Regina’s third homicide of 2024.

    Officers and EMS were dispatched to the 1900 block of McIntyre Street on the night of June 29.

    It was reported that a man had sustained gunshot wounds shortly after 10:15 p.m.

    Despite attempts at life-saving measures by police and paramedics, the victim was declared dead at the scene.

    The victim’s next of kin have been notified. He has been identified as a 25-year-old Regina man, whose name will not be released at this time.

    Police secured the immediate area, requesting the assistance of RPS Major Crimes, Forensic Identification as well as the Coroner’s Service.

    The investigation into the homicide continues. Police are asking anyone with information on the shooting to contact RPS or Crime Stoppers.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Saskatoon

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News