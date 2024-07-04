All Co-op cardlock locations across Western Canada back online in light of cybersecurity incident

All 398 Co-op cardlock locations across Western Canada are back online, according to an update on Thursday.

The team has been working to recover services in light of a cybersecurity incident, which was first reported on June 27.

Cardlock locations, as well as many Co-op and FCL websites were offline due to the incident.

In the update, Federated Co-op Limited thanked their members, customers, and the public for their patience and understanding.