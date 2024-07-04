Regina man charged with attempted murder following assault at garage sale

A Regina man has been charged with attempted murder following an investigation into an assault at a garage sale on June 20.

Officers were called to the 4100 block of 17th Avenue around 11:25 a.m. and found two injured adults who had been assaulted by an unknown man with a knife, according to a release from the Regina Police Service (RPS). Police said another person had also been assaulted without a weapon.

Through investigation, police identified and arrested 34-year-old Vandel Chad on Tuesday, July 2.

He is charged with two counts of attempted murder and assault causing bodily harm.

He made his first appearance in Provincial Court on Wednesday.