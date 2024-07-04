REGINA
Regina

    • Regina man charged with attempted murder following assault at garage sale

    Share

    A Regina man has been charged with attempted murder following an investigation into an assault at a garage sale on June 20.

    Officers were called to the 4100 block of 17th Avenue around 11:25 a.m. and found two injured adults who had been assaulted by an unknown man with a knife, according to a release from the Regina Police Service (RPS). Police said another person had also been assaulted without a weapon.

    Through investigation, police identified and arrested 34-year-old Vandel Chad on Tuesday, July 2.

    He is charged with two counts of attempted murder and assault causing bodily harm.

    He made his first appearance in Provincial Court on Wednesday. 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Saskatoon

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News