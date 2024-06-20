Regina police search for suspect after 2 people assaulted at yard sale

Regina police are searching for a suspect after two people were assaulted with a knife at a yard sale Thursday morning.

According to Regina police, officers were called to the 4100 block of 17th Avenue for a report of a weapons offence.

Police learned that a man approached two residents and assaulted them with a knife. The suspect then fled the scene.

At the time of the assault, the two victims were preparing for a yard sale, police noted.

Officers and EMS arrived in the area. The two victims were taken to hospital while suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

No description of the suspect was provided by police.

The Regina Police Service is asking anyone with information on the incident to contact 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

CTV News observed one officer at the scene of the assault at around 2:30 Thursday afternoon.

The officer was seen hosing down a stretch of pavement at the site of the yard sale.

Police did not say whether the suspect and victims were known to each other.