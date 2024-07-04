Star Blanket Cree Nation celebrates the opening of a new water treatment plant

Star Blanket Cree Nation, Sask. -

A water treatment plant nearly a decade in the making is now up and running on the Star Blanket Cree Nation.

The community has been on a boil water advisory since roughly 2007.

The new plant is intended to improve the quality of life for residents.

“We’re very overwhelmed that it is here. It’s a very emotional time. It’s been a very long and challenging time. We’re very thankful, we’re very proud,” said Michael Starr, the Chief of Star Blanket Cree Nation.

Planning for the $10.5 million project began in 2015.

The water plant now reaches 90 homes. Residents can also get water whenever they need it. Those who have used the new water can already see the difference.

Sheldon Poitras is the director of operations for Starblanket and lives on the Cree Nation. He knows firsthand the struggles of the water situation.

“It’s nice to be able to not load up the jugs every other day … That’s how we’ve been operating for a lot of years,” he said. “It’s nice to turn on the tap and not have to worry about it.”

Star Blanket Cree Nation did have a water plant before. It had gone through upgrades and repairs but was unable to get the water advisories lifted.

There are current operators who have worked in both water plants, and they have observed people enjoying the new quality of water.

“All I hear are good things about this water now. Everyone was scared to even use the water to clean their houses before. Now they are happy they can drink the water right from the tap,” said Tyrone Starr, an operator at the treatment plant.

Star Blanket Cree Nation is about