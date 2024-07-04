Crop development in Sask. falls behind due to recent rainfall

Because of heavy rain and cooler conditions in parts of the province, crop development is falling behind normal for this time of year.

Despite all the rainfall, producers are reporting overall good conditions for crops, hay, and pasture lands, according to the crop report for the period of June 25 to July 1.

Currently, 29 per cent of pastures are reported as excellent, 57 per cent are reported as good, 13 per cent are fair, and one per cent as poor. Hay quality is currently rated as 25 per cent.

Topsoil moisture is continuing to increase in the province due to the frequent rainfall. Cropland topsoil moisture is rated as 14 per cent surplus, 80 per cent adequate, and six per cent short. Hayland topsoil moisture is at nine per cent surplus, 84 per cent adequate, six per cent short, and one per cent very short.

Pasture topsoil moisture is at five per cent surplus, 84 per cent adequate, nine per cent short, and two per cent very short.

As producers across the province are reporting varying stages of development, they are looking forward to warmer weather to help crops advance.

However, there are some positives to the cooler weather conditions, according to Meghan Rosso, crops extension specialist for the Ministry of Agriculture.

“Grasshoppers, which have been a problem throughout much of the province last year, have had some slower development due to the cooler weather conditions,” she said.

“But there [are] areas of the province as you move further into the south-west that are reporting minor to moderate damage in some fields, along with some severe cases where control measures have had to be taken already.”

Over the next few weeks, producers will be adding fungicide to fields to slow down any disease progression. Drier conditions are needed to help crops develop towards their full potential.

