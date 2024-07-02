Regina's Urgent Care Centre now seeing patients

Regina’s new Urgent Care Centre is now up and running. The facility, located at 1320 Albert St. had a full parking lot on its first day of operation.

The $18.7 million facility is currently operating from 8:00 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., seven days a week, with plans to operate 24 hours once staffing is fully complimented.

According to the provincial government, staffing is underway and installation of equipment and furnishing will take place over the coming weeks. The facility, once fully staffed, is intended to host 130 employees.

The centre is intended for urgent, non-emergent patients, with non-life-threatening injuries or illnesses.

Additionally, the centre is equipped to help those dealing with crisis’s relating to mental health and addictions.

The centre has two separate entrances for these different types of care.

The facility also has a designated space for smudging.

Construction of this project began in the spring of 2022, with the provincial government contributing $9.82 million in its 2024-25 budget in addition to ongoing funding of $17.82 million annually.

--More details to come.