    • B.C. man arrested in drug trafficking investigation in Regina

    The Regina Police Service logo can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News) The Regina Police Service logo can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News)
    A B.C. man has been arrested in a drug trafficking investigation in Regina.

    The investigation by members of the Regina drug unit led to a search warrant execution on the 4800 block of Harbour Landing on June 28, according to a release from the Regina Police Service (RPS).

    Police found 934 pills believed to be fentanyl, about four kilograms of a substance believed to be methamphetamine, about one kilogram believed to be cocaine, and about one kilogram believed to be MDMA.

    A 39-year-old man from Surrey, B.C. is charged with four counts of possession of a scheduled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

    He made his first appearance in Provincial Court on July 2.

      

