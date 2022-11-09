Pumpkin Waffles

Ooh la la…you want to impress? This is your ticket! Every bite of these waffles is a ‘WOW’ moment!

Makes 6 large round waffles

2 cups all-purpose flour

2 tbsp packed brown sugar

1 tbsp baking powder

1 tsp ground cinnamon

½ tsp ground ginger

¼ tsp ground nutmeg

¼ tsp salt

2 eggs

½ cup unsweetened pure pumpkin puree

¼ cup melted butter

1 ¾ cups milk

1 tsp vanilla extract

2 cups 35% whipping cream

2 tbsp icing sugar

1 tsp vanilla

1 cup walnuts, toasted

Maple syrup

Additional ground nutmeg, for garnish

In a large bowl, whisk together the flour, brown sugar, baking powder, cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg and salt.

In a medium bowl, whisk together the eggs, pumpkin puree, melted butter, milk and vanilla extract.

Add the wet ingredients to the dry ingredients and stir until the batter just comes together. Don’t over mix. Cover with plastic wrap and let stand for 1 hour. The batter can even be made the night before and refrigerated.

Heat a waffle iron. Do not stir the batter. Scoop the batter into the waffle iron and cook according to manufacturer’s instructions.

Meanwhile, beat the whipping cream with the icing sugar and vanilla until semi-stiff peaks.

Remove the waffle to a serving plate. Top with a dollop of whipped cream. Sprinkle the cream with some grated nutmeg. Drizzle over maple syrup and garnish toasted walnuts.