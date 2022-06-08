Reversed Seared Steak with Smoked Poblano Aioli

Cooking your steak low and slow to start and then searing it at the end creates a sublime eating experience. Spice up the smoked poblano aioli with some jalapeno to suit your taste.

Serves 4

Two 1 lb (500 g) striploin steaks cut about 1 1/4” thick

Oil, for rubbing on the steak

Be a Kitchen Hero Burnt Canoe Steak Spice, or your favourite steak spice

Smoked Poblano Aioli

1 poblano chili pepper

1 jalapeno

½ cup mayonnaise

½ cup plain yogurt

1-2 cloves garlic, minced

Preheat smoker. Set to 200°F.

Rub the steaks all over with some oil. Sprinkle over the steak spice and rub it in. Place the steak on the grates in the smoker along with the poblano and the jalapeno. Smoke the steak to desired doneness, about 1 ½ hours for a steak smoked to 125°F. When steaks reach desired temperature, remove them from the smoker along with the peppers. Set the peppers aside to cool.

If your smoker has a sear function, increase the heat to 425°F. If not, you can sear on your BBQ over direct high heat. Sear on all sides for 45 seconds. Remove the steaks to a plate and let rest for 10 minutes, loosely covered with waxed paper and a tea towel. Do not use foil as it captures too much heat and will continue to cook the steaks.

Meanwhile, coarsely chop half the poblano. Puree the other half. Mix the chopped and pureed pepper together with the mayonnaise, yogurt and garlic. Taste the sauce and then add as much finely chopped jalapeno as desired. Season with salt and pepper, and add more garlic if desired. Serve with the steak.