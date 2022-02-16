Smoked Burger with Spicy Chili Mayo

My son Ben and I created this sensational burger for Super Bowl 56. The patty is smoked low and slow on the smoker to keep the burger patty juicy and reduce any shrinkage during cooking. You can also grill these burgers on the BBQ if you wish. The burger is finished with two cheeses and a zesty chili mayo. That’s what we call ‘towering perfection’!

*Burnt Canoe Steak spice is available at www.beakitchenhero.com.

Makes 6 burgers

2 pounds ground beef (ideally an 80/20 mix (80% beef/20% fat) – you will need to ask your butcher to do this for you, otherwise use regular or lean ground beef)

2 tbsp Be a Kitchen Hero Burnt Canoe Steak Spice* or your favourite steak spice.

1 tbsp Worcestershire sauce

2 eggs, beaten

1 heaping tbsp Dijon mustard

6 slices swiss cheese

1 package Chive and Shallot Boursin Cheese

6 strips cooked bacon

6 slices tomato

6 slices red or white onion

6 lettuce leaves

6 hamburger buns, toasted

Spicy Chili Mayo

½ cup mayonnaise

¼ cup chili sauce, such as Heinz, not an Asian Chili sauce

1 tbsp (more or less depending on the heat level) hot sauce, or two taste

Preheat smoker. Set Smoker to 230°F.

Place the ground beef in a medium bowl. In a small bowl, whisk together the Burnt Canoe, Worcestershire sauce, eggs and Dijon. Add to the beef and, using your hands, mix the beef and egg mixture well. Be careful not to overmix or the burgers will be tough. Form into 6 balls, the size of a tennis ball. Ensure that all are an equal size. Then form into patties, about ¾” thick. Place on the smoker It will take about 1 ¾ hours to smoke the patties. Turn the patties half way through. About 15 minutes before the end of the cooking time, top each patty with a slice of swiss cheese. The beef is cooked with the internal temperature reaches 165°F.

Meanwhile, in a small bowl, whisk together the mayonnaise, chili sauce and hot sauce. Taste and adjust the heat level of the sauce. Refrigerate until ready to use.

To serve, smear the toasted side of the bottom bun with Boursin Cheese. Top with an onion slice and then the smoked patty. Top with a tomato, cooked bacon, lettuce. Smear the toasted side of the top bun with the Spicy Chili Mayo and place on top of the lettuce. Enjoy!