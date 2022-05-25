Thai Peanut Bowl with Grilled Chicken

My family absolutely loves this power bowl. The peanut sauce has a great kick from the Sambal oelik and beautiful flavour from the Thai yellow curry paste. You’ll love it so much you’ll want to spoon it just about anything. Swap the chicken for tofu or you can use leftover beef or pork for an equally delicious meal. Feel free to adjust the vegetables in the bowl to suit your taste…or to clean out the fridge!

* Available in the Asian section of most supermarkets

** available at specialty Asian shops

Serves 4

4 boneless skinless chicken breasts

Hoisin sauce*

Brown rice or rice noodles, cooked according to package instructions

Fresh spinach or your favourite green

Julienned red pepper

Julienned carrots

Edamame (fresh soy beans)

Bean sprouts

Cilantro

Any other cooked or raw vegetable you wish

Dry roasted, unsalted peanuts

Thai Peanut Sauce

½ cup smooth sweetened peanut butter

½ cup light soy sauce

2 tbsp rice wine vinegar*

2 tbsp Asian sesame oil*

2 tbsp mirin* or honey or maple syrup

1 tbsp Thai yellow curry paste (not Indian style)**

1 tbsp Sambal Oelek* Asian hot chili paste

1 clove garlic, minced

1 tsp dry ginger

Water, if needed

Preheat outdoor grill to high. Season chicken breasts on both sides with salt and pepper. Grill until nearly done, burning frequently to avoid burning. Brush over the hoisin sauce and let cook until the chicken is nicely browned, the sauce is sticky, and juices run clear. Transfer to a plate and let rest for 10 minutes.

Meanwhile, make the sauce.

Thai Peanut Sauce:

Combine all ingredients for the peanut sauce in a large measuring cup. Microwave for 1 minute and stir well. If sauce is too thick, add a bit of water. Sauce should be smooth, creamy and runny like thick soup.

To assemble the bowl, place a mound of rice or noodles in the bowl. Add some of the remaining vegetables. Slice the chicken and place on top. Spoon over the sauce and garnish with cilantro and peanuts.