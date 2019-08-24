

CTV News Regina





Mosaic Stadium has been recognized by the Rick Hansen Foundation as one of the most accessible stadiums in Canada.

A plaque was unveiled on Saturday afternoon to celebrate Mosaic’s “Accessibility Certified Gold” rating. It is the only stadium in Canada and the first site in Saskatchewan to receive the rating.

“When we opened the doors of our new stadium in 2017, we wanted to be sure that our entire community felt welcomed to enjoy events here. Working with our partners in the accessibility community has been an enriching experience that will impact the future of our city,” said Regina Mayor Michael Fougere.

Mosaic Stadium got a score of 82 out of 100 points on the Rick Hansen Foundation Accessibility Certification.

“Hundreds of thousands of people frequent the stadium each year, and an accessible and inclusive facility means that people with disabilities, whether they’re an athlete, employee or a fan, can enjoy the space alongside their colleagues, family and friends,” said Rick Hansen, the founder of the Rick Hansen Foundation.

The stadium is noted for numerous accessibility implementations throughout the site, including its transportation services for people with accessible needs, signage and other efforts to help people get around the stadium, assistive hearing devices, accessible ramps, power assisted doors and the 157 accessible spaces for people to take in events.

The Rick Hansen Foundation has rated over 1,200 buildings across Canada on their accessibility.