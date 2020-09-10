REGINA -- A person who tested positive for COVID-19 visited several businesses in Regina earlier this week, according to the Saskatchewan Health Authority.

In a release, the SHA said the person was likely infectious from Sept. 6 to 9.

The affected locations are:

North YMCA, Rochdale Ave – Sept. 6 from 12:30-2 p.m.

Regina Airport and Enterprise at Airport: Pick up Sept. 7 from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., drop off Sept. 7 from 7-8 p.m.

Taylor Lexus Toyota Body Shop – Sept. 8 from 1:30-2:30 p.m.

AK Tire, 2220 7th Ave – Sept. 9 from 2:15-2:30 p.m.

Harbour Landing Walmart – Sept. 9 from 3:30-4 p.m.

Anyone who visited these businesses at the affected times are asked to self-isolate if they develop any COVID-19 symptoms and call HealthLine 811 to be referred for testing. Others who were at these locations are asked to self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days.

COVID-19 testing is available to anyone. Get referred for a test by calling HealthLine 811.