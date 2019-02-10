Muryes heading to Brier after Tankard win
Team Muyres celebrates after winning the 2019 SaskTel Tankard on Sunday in Whitewood. (Claire Hanna/CTV Regina)
Published Sunday, February 10, 2019 1:01PM CST
Kirk Muyres' rink will represent Saskatchewan at the 2019 Tim Hortons Brier in Brandon.
Muyres secured his team's spot at the Brier after a tightly contested rematch with Matt Dunstone at the SaskTel Tankard in Whitewood Sunday afternoon.
After losing to Dunstone in the Page Playoff on Saturday night, Muyres earned his rink's spot in the final draw after a 7-6 win over Ryan Deis in the semi final Sunday morning.
In the final, Muyres secured the win with a final throw in the 10th end to edge Dunstone 6-5.
This marks Muyres' fifth trip to the Brier, but his first as a skip.
The 2019 Tim Hortons Brier starts on March 2.
With a 6-5 win over Team Dunstone, Team Muyres is off to the Brier!— Claire Hanna (@clahanna) February 10, 2019
For Dan and Kevin Marsh, it’s their first trip. Dallan is making his 6th and Kirk his 5th, but his first as a skip. @ctvregina pic.twitter.com/l41qjKGTM2