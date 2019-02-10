

Kirk Muyres' rink will represent Saskatchewan at the 2019 Tim Hortons Brier in Brandon.

Muyres secured his team's spot at the Brier after a tightly contested rematch with Matt Dunstone at the SaskTel Tankard in Whitewood Sunday afternoon.

After losing to Dunstone in the Page Playoff on Saturday night, Muyres earned his rink's spot in the final draw after a 7-6 win over Ryan Deis in the semi final Sunday morning.

In the final, Muyres secured the win with a final throw in the 10th end to edge Dunstone 6-5.

This marks Muyres' fifth trip to the Brier, but his first as a skip.

The 2019 Tim Hortons Brier starts on March 2.