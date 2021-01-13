REGINA -- There were 28 charges in Saskatchewan for violating COVID-19 public health orders in 2020, but fines have only been fully collected for two of those charges.

According to the Ministry of Justice, five of the 28 have resulted in convictions, 13 are pending a court date and a subsequent decision and the remaining charged were withdrawn, nullified or jurisdiction was lost.

The 28 charges under the Public Health Act and were recorded before Dec. 31.

The ministry said if a fine remains unpaid 90 days after its due date, the ministry will send it to a collection agency or to the Canada Revenue Agency, or both.

More to come...