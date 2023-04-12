'Never meant to happen': Saskatoon woman breaks silence after manslaughter charge stayed in deadly nightclub fight

A Saskatoon woman accused of manslaughter five months ago has broken her silence after her charge was stayed.

Paige Theriault-Fisher, 22, was charged in the death of Hodan Hashi.

Hashi, 23, died in a bar fight at Lit Nightclub in Saskatoon on Nov. 5, 2022. Theriault-Fisher was the other woman involved in the fight.

“This was never meant to happen,” Theriault-Fisher said. “If I could give everything back, I would take that day back and I really wish Hodan was with us today.”

She was initially charged with second-degree murder, but that charge was reduced to manslaughter shortly after.

The Crown prosecutor’s evidence suggests the fight was mutual and no weapons were involved. Hashi was fatally cut by a piece of broken glass when both women fell to the ground.

The prosecutor concluded Hashi’s death was a result of an “accident.” The charge was stayed on Tuesday.

“I’m still processing it. I still haven’t fully accepted it or understood it yet,” Theriault-Fisher said.

“There’s a lot of healing that needs to be done now. These past five months have just been really tough.”

Hashi’s sister, Fartun, tweeted on Tuesday to express her frustration with the decision.

“I feel sad, angry and outraged,” Fartun tweeted. “My sister will not be receiving any justice. What if the roles were reversed?”

I feel sad, angry and outraged. My family and I just got news from the regional crown prosecutor (Val Adamko) that she has decided to drop the manslaughter charges against Paige. My sister will not be receiving any justice. What if the roles were reversed? #JusticeforHodanHashi — Fartun Hashi (@sashao__) April 11, 2023

Fartun called the proceedings “corrupt” from the start and believes the colour of her sister’s skin played a role in the outcome.

She is asking the public to contact the prosecutor to express discontent with the proceedings.

Sharon Fox, Theriault-Fisher’s defense lawyer, said the prosecutor made the right decision.

“Sometimes the correct decision is not the popular decision,” Fox said.

“Just because an accident occurs doesn’t mean that is criminal wrongdoing. I do firmly believe that if the shoe was on the other foot, the Crown still would have come to the same conclusion regardless of nationality, skin colour, creed, religion.”

Hashi’s family continues to seek justice through a civil suit they launched against Theriault-Fisher in March.

“It’s a rocky road they have to walk. And the family’s grief will take months if not years to ameliorate. It will never go away,” said the Hashis’ family lawyer, Nicholas Stooshinoff.

Theriault-Fisher could not discuss the events leading up to Hodan’s death, nor could she comment on her relationship with the woman due to the active lawsuit. However, the two women did know each other prior to the fight.

Once the civil suit concludes, Theriault-Fisher said she would be open to speaking with Hashi’s family, if that is something they want.

“My heart is with them and it has been since the day that it happened,” she said.

“If they gave me that opportunity and they wanted to hear from me I would do it, but I’m going to respect their wishes and respect them. I’m sure I’m probably not the person they want to hear from.”

Prosecutors have 12 months to reopen the manslaughter case. Fox said it would be rare, but could happen if new evidence comes forward.

-With files from Rory MacLean