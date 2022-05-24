New CBA rejected by CFL players: TSN report
A new collective bargaining agreement (CBA) between the Canadian Football League (CFL) and Canadian Football League Players Association (CFLPA) has been turned down by the players, according to a TSN report.
A tentative deal was reached on Wednesday between the two sides pending ratification after a work stoppage began on Sunday, just the second in league history and first since 1974.
The new agreement for seven years would see the salary cap rise by $100,000 each year, beginning in 2023 and would also see the CFL’s minimum salary rise from $65,000 to $75,000 per year, according to the report.
Teams are still expected to go ahead with practices on Monday with the Riders scheduled to practice from 9 a.m. until noon at Griffiths Stadium in Saskatoon.
For more information the full report by TSN can be read here.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Outages persist across Ontario and Quebec, toll rises
Power outages caused by the powerful and deadly storm that swept across Ontario and Quebec on Saturday are stretching into another day, as hydro providers warned customers they could be waiting even longer for service to be fully restored.
200 bodies found in Mariupol as war rages in Ukraine's east
Workers digging through rubble found 200 bodies in Mariupol, Ukrainian authorities said Tuesday, another grim discovery in the ruined port city that has seen some of the worst suffering of the 3-month-old war.
Davos climate focus: Can 'going green' mean oil and gas?
As government officials, corporate leaders and other elites at the World Economic Forum grapple with how to confront climate change and its devastating effects, a central question is emerging: to what extent can oil and gas companies be part of a transition to lower-carbon fuels?
EXCLUSIVE | Supreme Court Justice Mahmud Jamal on his journey to Canada's highest court
Justice Mahmud Jamal sat down with CTV National News' Omar Sachedina for an exclusive interview ahead of the one-year anniversary of his appointment to the Supreme Court of Canada. Jamal is the first person of colour to sit on the highest court in the country, bringing it closer to reflecting the diversity of Canada.
Trudeau faces chants, pounding drums as he walks through crowd at Kamloops memorial
The prime minister made comments following a memorial gathering in Kamloops to mark one year since the Tk'emlups te Secwepemc Nation announced the remains of up to 215 children were detected at a former school site.
Beijing ramps up COVID quarantines, Shanghai residents decry uneven rules
Beijing stepped up quarantine efforts to end its month-old COVID outbreak as fresh signs of frustration emerged in Shanghai, where some bemoaned unfair curbs with the city of 25 million preparing to lift a prolonged lockdown in just over a week.
Conservative party ends its investigation into complaint about a racist email
The Conservative Party of Canada says its ended its investigation into a racist email sent to leadership contender Patrick Brown's campaign team after the party member purportedly behind it resigned their membership.
Canadian study finds link between air pollution and severity of COVID-19 infection
An extensive study of thousands of COVID-19 patients in Ontario hospitals found links between the severity of their infections and the levels of common air pollutants they experience.
Walk out at trade meeting when Russia spoke 'not one-off,' says trade minister
The United States and four other nations that walked out of an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation group meeting in Bangkok over the weekend underlined their support Monday for host nation Thailand, saying their protest was aimed solely at Russia because of its invasion of Ukraine.
Saskatoon
-
Man charged with murder in May 19 homicide, Saskatoon police say
Saskatoon police have arrested a 35-year-old man in connection to the May 19 homicide of 29-year-old Brandon Baxandall.
-
'We're going to run the damn ball': Roughriders keen to focus on ground game this season
A healthy competition has been brewing at Saskatchewan Roughriders training camp over the weekend.
-
Death toll from Saturday's storm hits 10 across Ontario and Quebec
As the death toll related to the powerful storm that swept Ontario and Quebec on Saturday reached 10 on Monday, some of the hardest-hit communities were still working to take stock of the damage.
Winnipeg
-
'A light of hope': first of three flights bringing Ukrainians lands in Winnipeg
Kseniia Zinenko stepped outside of the Winnipeg airport Monday evening after a nine-hour flight from Poland to Manitoba's capital city.
-
Manitoba man charged with manslaughter following deadly hotel assault
Officers with the Manitoba RCMP have charged a 30-year-old man with manslaughter following a fatal assault at a Thompson, Man., hotel.
-
Traffic delays expected with construction along Perimeter this week: province
The province is asking for people to be "patient and cautious" as construction is set to take over a portion of the Perimeter Highway this week.
Calgary
-
Flames still searching for a way to slow down Oilers
Trailing 2-1 in a playoff series is not uncharted territory for the Calgary Flames. They were in this exact situation in their opening-round set with the Dallas Stars before winning three of four games to advance.
-
Doug Schweitzer will not run to be UCP leader or seek re-election
Alberta cabinet minister Doug Schweitzer announced Monday evening he would not seek the United Conservative Party's top job or run for re-election.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Risk of evening thundershowers in southern Alberta
Calgary stays warm, risk of thundershowers Tuesday evening
Edmonton
-
Flames still searching for a way to slow down Oilers
Trailing 2-1 in a playoff series is not uncharted territory for the Calgary Flames. They were in this exact situation in their opening-round set with the Dallas Stars before winning three of four games to advance.
-
Oil Kings rally to beat ICE 4-3 in overtime, lead WHL series 2-1
Justin Sourdif's goal at 8:03 of overtime on Monday ended a roller-coaster night of emotions and lifted the Edmonton Oil Kings to a 4-3 Western Hockey League playoff win against the Winnipeg ICE in the Alberta capital.
-
Toronto
-
What you need to know about the clean up from Ontario's deadly storm
Crews continue to slowly restore power to areas of Ontario severely damaged by a deadly storm that tore through the province over the weekend.
-
19 charged, including 10 minors, after violent night at Toronto beach
Police say they've made 19 arrests and seven officers were injured after a violent night at Toronto's Woodbine Beach that saw two people shot, one person stabbed, two others robbed at gunpoint and running street battles involving fireworks through Sunday evening.
-
Hedley frontman's sex assault trial set to resume in Toronto today
The sex assault trial of Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard is set to resume in Toronto today.
Ottawa
-
Here's what you need to know about Ottawa storm cleanup
Tens of thousands of people across the Ottawa region are still without power Tuesday morning as hydro crews continue repair work following Saturday's massive storm.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Emergency reception centres open Tuesday, but many city services closed
The city of Ottawa will have several emergency reception centres open again Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. for residents affected by the storm.
-
Spoiled food: City of Ottawa setting up disposal bins, financial help
The city of Ottawa says residents who have lost food because of the ongoing power outages in the city can apply for some financial assistance.
Vancouver
-
Trudeau to talk Invictus Games in Vancouver after unmarked graves ceremony in Kamloops
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be in Metro Vancouver today where he is expected to discuss housing and food bank issues.
-
Former B.C. CFL player to be sentenced for 2009 murder
Former Canadian Football League wide receiver Joshua Boden is scheduled to be sentenced today for the murder of a woman in 2009.
-
'I've never seen this:' Vancouver charity seeing unprecedented waitlist amid sky-high gas, food prices
A Vancouver non-profit that delivers food to people with AIDS has a 50-person waitlist, a situation the executive director says is keeping her up at night.
Montreal
-
Some Quebecers will likely wait weeks before severely damaged power lines are fixed
After this weekend's fierce storm, some Quebecers are being told to hunker down and get ready to live on generators, or without power, for several weeks.
-
Hydro-Quebec still working to restore power after intense weekend storm
Hydro-Quebec is still working to restore power to many homes following last weekend's storm that left hundreds of thousands of people in the dark.
-
Laval police investigating death of young man after attempted home invasion
The body of a man in his early 20s was found after what police believe to be an attempted home invasion.
Vancouver Island
-
Port Hardy residents warned after man encounters 'aggressive black bear' in town
The BC Conservation Officer Service is warning residents of Port Hardy to "take precautions" after a man had an encounter with "an aggressive black bear" in the district on Friday.
-
Shameful and racist: Trudeau on the Komagata Maru incident
Calling it racist and shameful, the prime minister issued a statement Monday on the anniversary of one of Canada's darker historical chapters.
-
Police seek Parksville bank robbery suspect with tattoo on right thumb
Mounties on the Mid-Island are asking the public for help identifying a man suspected of robbing a bank in Parksville last week.
Atlantic
-
Mask mandate drops in Nova Scotia public schools Tuesday
When students in Nova Scotia return to school on Tuesday after the Victoria Day long weekend, wearing masks will be optional.
-
Man, 19, dies following single-vehicle crash in Shediac Cape, N.B.
A 19-year-old man has died following a single-vehicle collision in Shediac Cape, N.B.
-
2 adults, 1 child rescued from rising Bay of Fundy tides in New Brunswick
Three people were rescued after being stranded on the Maces Bay ledges in New Brunswick on Sunday.
Northern Ontario
-
19 charged, including 10 minors, after violent night at Toronto beach
Police say they've made 19 arrests and seven officers were injured after a violent night at Toronto's Woodbine Beach that saw two people shot, one person stabbed, two others robbed at gunpoint and running street battles involving fireworks through Sunday evening.
-
Hydro Ottawa 'crushed' by storm: Another 2 to 4 days to restore power
The President and CEO of Hydro Ottawa says the local distribution network was 'crushed' by Saturday's storm and some people could be without power through the rest of the week.
-
Trudeau faces chants, pounding drums as he walks through crowd at Kamloops memorial
The prime minister made comments following a memorial gathering in Kamloops to mark one year since the Tk'emlups te Secwepemc Nation announced the remains of up to 215 children were detected at a former school site.
Kitchener
-
What you need to know about the clean up from Ontario's deadly storm
Crews continue to slowly restore power to areas of Ontario severely damaged by a deadly storm that tore through the province over the weekend.
-
Brantford woman killed during Saturday's storm
The woman killed at Pinehurst Lake Conservation Area during Saturday's storm has now been identified as Shelby Humble-Neale of Brantford.
-
Teen seriously injured, another teen arrested after crash in Kitchener
A 16-year-old has been seriously hurt and a 17-year-old has been arrested following a collision in Kitchener on Monday.