REGINA -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority is notifying the public of potential exposure to COVID-19 at a number of businesses in Regina, Shellbrook and Canwood.

REGINA

October 17

Regina Transit, Route #7 (#7 Whitmore Park) bus southbound between Retallack St (Golden Mile) and Grasslands, 9:30 to 10 a.m.

Regina Transit, Route #7 (#7 Glencairn) northbound between Grasslands and Retallack St., 5 to 5:30 p.m.

Meld Eatery, 1377 Hamilton Street, 11 to 11:15 a.m.

October 18

Regina Transit, Route #9 (#9 Albert Park) southbound between Retallack Street and Grasslands, 9:30 to 10 a.m.

Regina Transit, Route #7 (#7 Glencairn) northbound between Grasslands and Retallack Street, 5 to 5:30 p.m.

October 19

Quon Ngon Vietnamese Restaurant, 277 Victoria Avenue, 5 to 5:45 p.m.

October 20

Abstractions Café, 2161 Rose Street, 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

October 21

The Cure Kitchen and Bar, 2323 11 Avenue, 6 to 7:30 p.m.

October 22

Salvation Army Thrift Store, 836 Albert Street, 1:15 to 1:30 p.m.

October 23

Meld Neighbourhood Eatery, 1377 Hamilton Street, 12 noon to 12:15 p.m.

Walmart Supercentre, 4500 Gordon Road, 1:30 to 2 p.m.

Factory Optical Grasslands, 4638 Gordon Road, 2 to 2:30 p.m.

October 24

Regina Transit, Route #9 (#9 Albert Park) bus southbound between Retallack Street and Grasslands, 9:30 to 10 a.m.

Regina Transit, Route #7 (#7 Glencairn) northbound between Grasslands and Retallack Street, 5 to 5:30 p.m.

Co-op Gas Bar, 727 Dewdney Avenue East, 2:40 to 2:50 p.m.

October 25

Regina Transit, Route #9 (#9 Albert Park) bus southbound between Retallack Street and Grasslands, 9:30 to 10 a.m.

Regina Transit, Route #7 (#7 Glencairn) northbound between Grasslands and Retallack Street, 5 to 5:30 p.m.

McDonalds, Grasslands location, 9:30 to 9:45 a.m.

Leopolds Tavern, 2330 Albert Street, 5:15 to 5:30 p.m.

October 26

Delta Hotels Regina, 1919 Saskatchewan Drive, 9:15 to 9:45 a.m.

SHELLBROOK

October 12

Shellbrook Big Way Foods, 28 Main Street, 6 to 7 p.m.

CANWOOD

October 11

Canwood Co-op Grocery Store, 800 Third Avenue, 1 to 4 p.m.

October 22

Canwood Co-op Grocery Store, 800 Third Avenue, no identified time

October 24