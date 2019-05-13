

CTV Regina





Souls Harbour Rescue Mission has unveiled a new childcare centre.

Green Earth Daycare will have 54 full-time and six school-age childcare spaces.

Families who are both subsidized and non-subsidized are welcome at the centre.

It's really important I think for two reasons. One, to support working families and there's more and more working families,” Minister of Advanced Education Tina Beaudry-Mellor said. “Two, because it's early learning. Getting children started with learning at the earliest stage of life with literacy and numeracy is really important to academic achievement over their lifetime.”

The new centre is set to open in January.