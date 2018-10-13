

CTV Regina





Sara Beckel struggled with postpartum depression after the birth of her second daughter, but that challenge inspired her to help other mothers after they give birth.

Now, five years later, Beckel hosted the grand opening of the Family First Maternal Wellness Centre in Regina.

She said this centre – with a host of services together under one roof – is the first of its kind in Canada. The goal is to support mothers through their first year after pregnancy and take some of the stress out of post-pregnancy life.

“The heart of our centre is our exclusive postpartum depression program, and that’s designed to walk moms through the entire first year,” said Beckel.

“Throughout that program we will be able to have a monthly meeting with our clients.”

The centre also offers postpartum counselling, peer support and a naturopath to help mothers with post-birth nutrition.

Erin Woods is one mother excited to have these services.

“The fact that there’s prenatal and postnatal, postpartum support and information for anyone out there, is really important because we don’t really talk a lot about the mother or the child afterwards,” she said.

“A lot of times you’re just left to fend for yourself.”

But starting on Monday, when the centre’s programs and services officially begin, this will no longer be the case.