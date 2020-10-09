REGINA -- The federal government has released new measures to bolstering rail safety, after an investigation into the 2017 fatality that took place in Melville.

The investigation found that two junior members were moving rail cars in the yard using a method known as ‘kicking cars’, when the 26-year-old employee was crushed and died.

In a statement to CTV News, Transportation Canada said “these measures require the rail industry to create a new rule to provide employees with additional requirements when conducting switching operations and to ensure that equipment is properly secured.”

According to Teamsters Canada, the union representing rail workers these new measures aren’t enough.

"Nothing the government has announced this week is going to change anything for workers on the ground in Melville or railroaders anywhere else in Canada. The rail industry in Canada is a largely self regulated industry,” said Christopher Monette, Director of Public Affairs for Teamsters Canada.

While these measures are welcomed, Teamsters is hopeful the reason they were brought to light isn't forgotten.

"I really hope that throughout this process we'll be able to do justice to her memory and prevent similar families from going through such heartbreaks and tragedies in the future," Monette said.

According to the union, since December of 2017, eight other rail workers have died from work related incidents in the railyards.