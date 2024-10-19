New mural showcasing Regina's skyline unveiled in Victoria Park

A new mural by a local artist has been completed and unveiled in downtown Regina.

Dubbed “365 Days of Home,” the 50-foot mural shows Regina’s unique skyline through all four seasons as is overlooks Wascana Lake.

Harley Sinclair spent over 300 hours using only 13 gallons of paint, five different paint brushes, and eight total paint rollers to complete the job, which came with some challenges.

“The biggest challenge that took the most time was definitely the water, the buildings was a close second, but I had to keep in mind that a mural is meant to be seen from further away. So details, you know, let our brains do a lot of the work, right? I had to make sure to dial back some of the details, but I made sure to capture everything that was recognizable,” he explained.

A new mural completed by local artist Harley Sinclair was unveiled on Friday in Victoria Park. (Jason Delesoy / CTV News)

Sinclair added that this is the largest canvas he’s ever used and hopes residents can see the beauty of their city in it.

Anyone may view the mural in Victoria Park across from the Regina Public Library’s central location.