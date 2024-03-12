New proposed complex needs emergency shelter in Regina raises concerns
Many are raising concerns about a proposed complex needs emergency shelter.
The facility is slated for the McNab neighbourhood located in the former Pioneer Village home.
Ward 8 Coun. Shanon Zachidniak said she’s heard from residents who are concerned as the space will be situated by other community buildings.
“There is a daycare, there is Luther High School, there is a senior facility and so there is a lot of places close by serving vulnerable populations,” she said.
The space is expected to provide a secure medically supervised environment aimed at helping those who are intoxicated or present behaviours that might be a danger to themselves or the community.
Minister of Social Services, Gene Makowsky, said the building was selected because it was already owned by the province.
“We work with the municipality on zoning to make sure it complies with zoning and then had consultations with the community as well. We sent information to the area where around where those facilities will be,” he said.
The official opposition said they have heard concerns from residents about the location of the shelter, adding the government did not properly consult with residents.
“This is not the kind of consultation and forethought and planning and strategy that needs to be done if we are going to successfully tackle what is a real crisis in addictions, mental health and homeless that is growing across our province,” said Meara Conway, the Official Opposition Critic for Social Services.
The government has invested around $19-million into the facility.
A similar facility will be opening in Saskatoon.
