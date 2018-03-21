

CTV Regina





Thomas Molloy has been officially sworn in as the new lieutenant-governor of Saskatchewan on Wednesday.

Molloy swore his oath of office in front of Chief Justice Robert Richards at a ceremony at the Saskatchewan legislature, before being proclaimed as the new lieutenant-governor by Premier Scott Moe.

“Saskatchewan’s Lieutenant Governors have always exemplified service to our people,” Moe said in a news release. “Looking at the impact of Thomas’ life work to our province, our nation, and more specifically to Indigenous peoples across our country, I am confident he will continue with that tradition. On behalf of the Government of Saskatchewan, I offer him my sincere congratulations and welcome him to this role.”

Molloy is a Saskatoon-based lawyer and author. He is taking over for outgoing Lieutenant Governor Vaughn Solomon Schofield. Her term concluded at the end of last year.

Molloy is the personal representative of the Queen in Saskatchewan. They are appointed for a minimum of five years, but there is no fixed term for how long they spend in office.