Buffalo Pound Provincial Park will welcome a new swimming pool next summer.

According to the province, demolition of the former pool is complete and the construction contract for the new pool should be in place by June. Construction will begin this summer and carry through fall and winter. The new pool is set to open in the summer of 2020.

“The Government of Saskatchewan recognizes that the swimming pool at Buffalo Pound Provincial Park is a key attraction for visitors,” Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Gene Makowsky said. “We are pleased to announce that a new swimming pool will open to the public during the summer of 2020.”

The new pool includes plans for a change-house and another building that will house mechanical systems and admission services.