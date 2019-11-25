New tenants to move into old Conexus buildings in Regina, Cupar and Young
Published Monday, November 25, 2019 9:43AM CST
REGINA -- Conexus Credit Union says it has found new tenants to move into four vacant buildings in the province.
The credit union recently closed nine branches in Chamberlain, Cupar, Drake, Middle Lake, Mossbank, Spy Hill, Young and Regina. The company issued a Request for Offers to people, organizations and businesses within the community to try to fill the vacant space.
Four of the buildings have been filled:
- Cupar – Town of Cupar
- Regina (Fifth Avenue) – Circle Project
- Regina (Wallace) – Ignite Adult Learning
- Young – Village of Young and RM of Morris
Conexus says it's still finalizing details for vacant buildings in Chamberlain, Drake, Middle Lake, Mossbank and Spy Hill.