REGINA -- Conexus Credit Union says it has found new tenants to move into four vacant buildings in the province.

The credit union recently closed nine branches in Chamberlain, Cupar, Drake, Middle Lake, Mossbank, Spy Hill, Young and Regina. The company issued a Request for Offers to people, organizations and businesses within the community to try to fill the vacant space.

Four of the buildings have been filled:

Cupar – Town of Cupar

Regina (Fifth Avenue) – Circle Project

Regina (Wallace) – Ignite Adult Learning

Young – Village of Young and RM of Morris

Conexus says it's still finalizing details for vacant buildings in Chamberlain, Drake, Middle Lake, Mossbank and Spy Hill.