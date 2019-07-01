

CTV Regina





Thirty newcomers became Canadian citizens on Canada Day in Regina.

Although it’s Canada’s 152nd birthday, Shirish Vaghasiya celebrated for the first time on Monday at a citizenship ceremony at Government House.

“Thank you very much Canada for giving us this opportunity to apply for permanent residency and ultimately become a Canadian citizen,” he said. “That’s definitely an honour to be a part of this beautiful country.”

Vaghasiya was joined by his wife of 15 years at the ceremony.

“We started this journey together, so now we are part of this whole process together, so it’s a very wonderful feeling.”

Many other Regina residents showed up to celebrate Canada Day at Wascana Park. Strong men competed to pull a truck weighing more than 2,000 pounds.

“It’s exhausting, but also a good feeling to do a full pull,” competitor Ryan Vance said,

Canadian pride was definitely in the air in the Queen City.

“It’s a great country,” Vance said. “I’m thankful to live here every day.”

The park will host a fireworks display at 10:30 p.m. Monday night.

Based on a report by CTV Regina's Dominique Head