No arrests made after Regina police detain 3 near east end Walmart

No arrests were made in an east end Regina parking lot Thursday night after police searched a vehicle finding an unloaded pellet hand-gun.

According to an email from Regina Police Service (RPS), officers were sent to the intersection of Victoria Avenue and St. John Street around 9:30 p.m. for the report of a man with a firearm in a vehicle.

RPS said the vehicle then stopped in the parking lot of a business on the 2100 block of Prince of Wales drive, which is near a Walmart in the city's east end.

“Officers detained three male occupants inside the vehicle. While clearing the vehicle an unloaded pellet hand-gun was located,” the email said.

All three occupants of the vehicle were released from custody without charges, RPS said.