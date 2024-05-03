REGINA
Regina

    • No arrests made after Regina police detain 3 near east end Walmart

    Regina Police Service Headquarters can be seen on June 22, 2023. (David Prisciak/CTV News) Regina Police Service Headquarters can be seen on June 22, 2023. (David Prisciak/CTV News)
    No arrests were made in an east end Regina parking lot Thursday night after police searched a vehicle finding an unloaded pellet hand-gun.

    According to an email from Regina Police Service (RPS), officers were sent to the intersection of Victoria Avenue and St. John Street around 9:30 p.m. for the report of a man with a firearm in a vehicle.

    RPS said the vehicle then stopped in the parking lot of a business on the 2100 block of Prince of Wales drive, which is near a Walmart in the city's east end. 

    “Officers detained three male occupants inside the vehicle. While clearing the vehicle an unloaded pellet hand-gun was located,” the email said.

    All three occupants of the vehicle were released from custody without charges, RPS said.

