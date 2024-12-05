REGINA
Regina

    • No injuries after early morning garage, camper fire in west Regina

    (Regina Fire, X) (Regina Fire, X)
    No injuries were reported after an early morning garage fire in the city’s west end, Regina Fire said.

    Crews were called to the 2900 block of Argyle Street around 3:55 Thursday morning, a post from Regina Fire on X said.

    According to the post a vehicle inside the garage was damaged and the fire spread to an adjacent fence and camper.

    Regina Fire says the blaze is now under investigation.

