REGINA
Regina

    • No injuries reported in Al Richie house fire

    A small fire on the 2100 block of Reynolds Street was quickly contained. (Courtesy: X/Regina Fire) A small fire on the 2100 block of Reynolds Street was quickly contained. (Courtesy: X/Regina Fire)

    An early morning fire in Regina’s Al Richie neighbourhood led to no injuries, according to the city’s fire department.

    Fire crews in Regina responded to a house fire on the 2100 block of Reynolds Street at around 7:15 Saturday night.

    A small fire in the home’s front room was contained by firefighters.

    Three adults in the home safely left the residence without injuries.

    The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Saskatoon

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Vancouver

    Montreal

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News