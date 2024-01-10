REGINA
Regina

    • No injuries reported in Regina house fire

    (Regina Fire)

    No injuries were reported following a house fire in Regina’s North Central area Wednesday morning.

    According to a post on X from Regina Fire, crews were called to the home on the 1000 block of Argyle Street around 6:48 a.m.

    Firefighters entered the home and had the blaze under control quickly, the post said.

    “All searches completed and no injuries reported. Salvage and overhaul operations continue,” the post reads.

    The fire is now under investigation.

